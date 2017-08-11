Phillies' Rhys Hoskins: Will see majority of playing time in left field
Manager Pete Mackanin said Hoskins will see the majority of his playing time in left field until Aaron Altherr (hamstring) returns from the disabled list, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.
Altherr is not expected back until September. When he returns, Mackanin will start to give Hoskins more time at first base. He will have to split time at first base with Tommy Joseph, but if he performs well in his left field trial this month, he will also be able to make some outfield starts in September. Hoskins made his major-league debut Thursday, going 0-for-2 with a walk and a strikeout.
More News
-
Phillies' Rhys Hoskins: Officially called up•
-
Phillies' Rhys Hoskins: To be called up Thursday•
-
Phillies' Rhys Hoskins: Nearing promotion to majors•
-
Phillies' Rhys Hoskins: Getting crash course in left field•
-
Phillies' Rhys Hoskins: Promotion on horizon?•
-
Phillies' Rhys Hoskins: Tied for International League homer lead•
-
Pitchers approaching innings limit
Teams are more cautious with their young pitchers these days, and this time of year is when...
-
Waivers: Parker a new saves source
The Angels are changing up the back of their bullpen, and two first basemen are on the verge...
-
Bruce trade renews Dominic Smith watch
Jay Bruce heads to Cleveland, shaking up the Indians lineup, but just as interesting for Fantasy...
-
Prospects: Time to pick up Hoskins
Rhys Hoskins is on the verge of a promotion, and while he's not the biggest name in prospect...
-
Waivers: Lopez, Woodruff have the talent
Brandon Woodruff is here. Reynaldo Lopez is next. Scott White thinks both could be useful to...
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
We're nearing the point when every injury could be a season-ender, but when a player as high-end...