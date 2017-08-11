Manager Pete Mackanin said Hoskins will see the majority of his playing time in left field until Aaron Altherr (hamstring) returns from the disabled list, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.

Altherr is not expected back until September. When he returns, Mackanin will start to give Hoskins more time at first base. He will have to split time at first base with Tommy Joseph, but if he performs well in his left field trial this month, he will also be able to make some outfield starts in September. Hoskins made his major-league debut Thursday, going 0-for-2 with a walk and a strikeout.