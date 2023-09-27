Hoskins (knee) took batting practice and ran the bases at Citizens Bank Park on Tuesday, MLB.com reports.

Hoskins hit a few home runs during batting practice and has been taking 70-to-75 swings per day, according to Phillies manager Rob Thomson. "It sure looks good," Thomson said Tuesday. While Hoskins still looks like a long shot to return from ACL surgery for the postseason, the team isn't ruling it out if they make a deep run. "We're looking more toward the World Series, if he were to get there," Thomson said. Hoskins is set to hit free agency this offseason.