Phillies' Ricardo Pinto: Heads to majors
Pinto was recalled from Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Friday.
Pinto made three scoreless appearances with the IronPigs since being sent back to the minors in late July, so he'll head back to the majors to provide depth. However, his lack of control and mediocre strikeout rate in the minors make him a fairly unattractive fantasy option, especially in a middle-relief role.
