Pinto was optioned to Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Tuesday.

The Phillies will switch out failed starting pitching prospects in the big-league bullpen, with Jake Thompson coming up to serve as a fresh arm. Pinto has a 5.02 ERA, 1.88 WHIP and 13 strikeouts in 14.1 innings, primarily pitching in low-leverage spots.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast