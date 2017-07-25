Phillies' Ricardo Pinto: Optioned to Triple-A
Pinto was optioned to Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Tuesday.
The Phillies will switch out failed starting pitching prospects in the big-league bullpen, with Jake Thompson coming up to serve as a fresh arm. Pinto has a 5.02 ERA, 1.88 WHIP and 13 strikeouts in 14.1 innings, primarily pitching in low-leverage spots.
