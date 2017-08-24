Pinto was optioned to Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Thursday, Meghan Montemurro of The News Journal reports.

Pinto was called up to the majors Aug. 4, but he's surrendered nine earned runs over 7.2 innings since then. His problems have been mainly due to the long ball -- he has allowed three over that stretch and five total over just 22 innings this year. A roster spot was needed to make room for Thursday starter Jake Thompson, and Pinto was the casualty.