Phillies' Ricardo Pinto: Sent to Triple-A
Pinto was optioned to Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Thursday, Meghan Montemurro of The News Journal reports.
Pinto was called up to the majors Aug. 4, but he's surrendered nine earned runs over 7.2 innings since then. His problems have been mainly due to the long ball -- he has allowed three over that stretch and five total over just 22 innings this year. A roster spot was needed to make room for Thursday starter Jake Thompson, and Pinto was the casualty.
More News
-
Phillies' Ricardo Pinto: Heads to majors•
-
Phillies' Ricardo Pinto: Optioned to Triple-A•
-
Phillies' Ricardo Pinto: Picks up win in three innings of relief•
-
Phillies' Ricardo Pinto: Recalled by Phillies•
-
Phillies' Ricardo Pinto: Optioned back to Triple-A•
-
Phillies' Ricardo Pinto: Recalled from minors•
-
Bullpen Report: Relief Angels?
Is Juan Minaya a trustworthy option for the White Sox? Are Mark Melancon and Jeurys Familia...
-
Waivers: Giolito worth adding?
Lucas Giolito will make his 2017 debut Tuesday, but Scott White says he's not the prospect...
-
Waivers: Post-hype breakouts
You may have been too quick to write off these five red-hot players, but it's not too late...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 21
With the help of some platoon advantages, Chris Towers runs down 10 sleeper hitters you want...
-
Week 21 two-start pitcher rankings
Chris Towers takes a look at the two-start pitching options for a thin Week 21, and admits...
-
Waivers: Lamet, pitching relief
With injuries piling up among starting pitchers, Chris Towers looks for some starters who can...