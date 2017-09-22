Phillies' Ricardo Pinto: Tagged with second loss Thursday
Pinto (1-2) was tagged with a loss after allowing two runs on two hits in Thursday's 5-4 loss to the Dodgers.
Pinto allowed a solo homer to Andre Either and then Cody Bellinger drove in Chris Taylor after the latter had tripled in his at-bat. Pinto has struggled a bit since rejoining the Phillies in late August, allowing seven runs on 11 hits, including two homers, in nine appearances. The 23-year-old will likely get a chance to win a bullpen spot next spring, but given his struggles in the majors this year, he may find himself back at Triple-A Lehigh Valley next year for additional seasoning.
More News
-
Phillies' Ricardo Pinto: Back with big club•
-
Phillies' Ricardo Pinto: Added as 26th man Wednesday•
-
Phillies' Ricardo Pinto: Sent to Triple-A•
-
Phillies' Ricardo Pinto: Heads to majors•
-
Phillies' Ricardo Pinto: Optioned to Triple-A•
-
Phillies' Ricardo Pinto: Picks up win in three innings of relief•
-
Waivers: Not Hunter Renfroe? Then who?
Is Hunter Renfroe's three-homer game reason enough to add him? Scott White says now may not...
-
Waivers: Why bother with Beltre?
Scott White assesses Adrian Beltre's unexpected return from a "season-ending" hamstring injury...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 25
The Twins have terrific matchups in Fantasy Week 25 (Sept. 18-25), as do the Athletics and...
-
Week 25 two-start pitcher rankings
As the number of six-man rotations increases and the off days become more frequent, a quality...
-
Waivers: CarGo saving the best for last
If you wrote off Carlos Gonzalez earlier this year, it's time to take note again, according...
-
Waivers: Nicasio, Woodruff are startable
Some closer situations are up in the right air now, but Scott White sees one clear newcomer...