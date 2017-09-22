Pinto (1-2) was tagged with a loss after allowing two runs on two hits in Thursday's 5-4 loss to the Dodgers.

Pinto allowed a solo homer to Andre Either and then Cody Bellinger drove in Chris Taylor after the latter had tripled in his at-bat. Pinto has struggled a bit since rejoining the Phillies in late August, allowing seven runs on 11 hits, including two homers, in nine appearances. The 23-year-old will likely get a chance to win a bullpen spot next spring, but given his struggles in the majors this year, he may find himself back at Triple-A Lehigh Valley next year for additional seasoning.