Perez is suspended for an undisclosed reason to start the minor-league season, Jonathan Mayo of MLB.com reports.

The length and reason for the suspension were not provided in the article. Perez signed for $1.2 million in January of 2021 and showed off a strong hit tool (.349 average, 14.0 K%) in 30 Florida Complex League games last season. He is ahead of schedule as a 19-year-old hitting catcher, but this suspension clouds his immediate future.