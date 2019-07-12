Brantly's contract was selected by the Phillies on Friday.

He will back up Andrew Knapp over the weekend while J.T. Realmuto is on the paternity list. It would be a surprise to see Brantly make more than one start during his likely brief time with the team, and his career .230/.294/.333 slash line in 126 major-league games doesn't make him a particularly interesting daily fantasy flyer if he does get into the lineup.

