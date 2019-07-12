Phillies' Rob Brantly: Contract selected by Phillies
Brantly's contract was selected by the Phillies on Friday.
He will back up Andrew Knapp over the weekend while J.T. Realmuto is on the paternity list. It would be a surprise to see Brantly make more than one start during his likely brief time with the team, and his career .230/.294/.333 slash line in 126 major-league games doesn't make him a particularly interesting daily fantasy flyer if he does get into the lineup.
