Brantly was designated for assignment by the Phillies on Saturday.

Brantly was up for a single day while J.T. Realmuto was on the paternity list, striking out in his only plate appearance. The Phillies can be reasonably confident that he'll pass through waivers unclaimed, as he owns a career .229/.294/.332 slash line and hasn't recorded a big-league hit since 2017.

More News
Our Latest Stories