Brantly signed a minor-league contract with the Phillies on Friday, which includes an invitation to spring training.

Brantly will provide some extra depth at the catching position with over 100 games at the major-league level in his belt. During the 2018 campaign, Brantly hit just .210/.252/.284 with two home runs and 21 RBI across 72 games in Triple-A.

