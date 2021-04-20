Kaminsky signed a minor-league contract with the Phillies on Tuesday.
Kaminsky threw 4.2 innings in his major-league debut for the Cardinals last season, allowing one earned run. The 26-year-old give the Phillies some added depth from the left side but won't be one of the first names called up when a bullpen vacancy opens up, as he's not on the 40-man roster.
