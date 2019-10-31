Stock (biceps) was claimed off waivers by the Phillies on Thursday, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

The 29-year-old missed the second half of 2019 with a strained bicep after posting a 10.13 ERA over 10.2 innings pitched for the Padres. He'll now join the Phillies' pitching staff, where he'll likely serve as a middle reliever as he did in San Diego.