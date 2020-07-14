site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Phillies' Robert Stock: Optioned to minors
RotoWire Staff
Stock was optioned to Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Monday, Meghan Montemurro of The Athletic reports.
Stock and Enyel De Los Santos were both sent to Triple-A as a procedural move Monday. Manager Joe Girardi said that it doesn't change either of their chances to make the Phillies Opening Day roster.
