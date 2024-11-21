The Phillies re-signed Castro to a minor-league contract Wednesday, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports.

Castro was outrighted off the Phillies' 40-man roster earlier this month but has returned on a minors pact. The infielder missed the bulk of the 2024 season with shoulder and thumb injuries. The 25-year-old Castro sports a career .219/.292/.380 batting line over parts of three major-league seasons.