The Phillies optioned Castro to Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Tuesday.

Castro was a longshot to make the Phillies' Opening Day roster following the signing of Whit Merrifield, and his .646 OPS over 32 plate appearances during spring training didn't help his chances. The 24-year-old played in 92 games between Philadelphia and Pittsburgh last season but had a .211/.297/.322 slash line and 28.9 percent strikeout rate.