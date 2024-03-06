Castro went 1-for-2 in Philadelphia's 3-2 loss to Baltimore on Tuesday.

Castro has tallied 16 plate appearances in eight spring training games to date as it's clear the team wants to give the infielder every opportunity to make the Opening Day roster. Despite accumulating considerable experience over three seasons in the majors, Castro's stats paint a picture of limited offensive contribution and a high strikeout rate. In 2022, the shortstop played all but five games with 278 plate appearances and a .285 OBP, but that upside has all but vanished after a downturn in Pittsburgh and a dreadful showing following a midseason trade to Philadelphia. If Castro makes the roster, he figures to be positioned as the team's rotational utility infielder.