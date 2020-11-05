Sanchez was traded from the Rays to the Phillies on Thursday, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.

The Rays acquired right-hander Edgar Garcia from the Phillies in August, and Sanchez was traded Thursday to complete the deal. Sanchez spent the season at the Low-A level in 2019, making 13 starts while posting a 3.41 ERA and 57:20 K:BB over 63.1 innings. The 20-year-old still has some time before he'll be considered for a major-league roster spot, but he's impressed during his first three seasons in the minors.