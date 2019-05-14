Quinn (groin) will stop switch hitting when he returns from the injured list and become purely a right-handed hitter, Matt Breen of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

The samples are small due to Quinn's short big-league career, but he's hit .277/.319/.492 as a righty and .230/.317/.297 as a lefty, so the change would appear to make sense. The Phillies won't get to see how the change works right away, as he's still not particularly close to returning from his groin strain.