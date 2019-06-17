Phillies' Roman Quinn: Activated from injured list
Quinn (shoulder) was activated from the 10-day injured list Monday, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.
Quinn's setback on Friday, when he was hit by a pitch in the shoulder, proved to be a minor one, as he's back just a day or two later than expected. It's tough to rely on Quinn staying healthy for the rest of the season, but he's an interesting fantasy option while available thanks to his considerable speed. He should have the opportunity to play frequently with Odubel Herrera still on administrative leave. Scott Kingery filled in well in center field, though he'll play third base Monday against the Nationals, pushing Maikel Franco to the bench and opening up center field for Quinn.
