Phillies' Roman Quinn: Back at leadoff spot
Quinn will hit atop the Phillies' order and roam center field against Washington on Wednesday, Meghan Montemurro of The Athletic reports.
This will be the second time this season that Quinn is hitting first in the team's order, with the other coming during Monday's series opner. During that game, he went 1-for-4 with a triple and one RBI. Quinn is slashing .350/.371/.533 with seven extra-base hits, seven RBI and five stolen baes in 26 games this season, and will continue to receive opportunities in Philadelphia's lineup as he swings a hot bat.
