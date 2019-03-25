Quinn (oblique) will play in a minor-league game Monday, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports.

An oblique strain has prevented the oft-injured Quinn from getting into any Grapefruit League games this spring, and he remains a few weeks away from returning to major-league action. Once he gets back, he's expected to fill a bench role and could get the occasional steal as a late-inning pinch runner, though at-bats are now much harder to come by in the Phillies' outfield with the arrivals of Andrew McCutchen and Bryce Harper. A healthy Quinn will be the only true center fielder on the roster other than Odubel Herrera, however, so he could eventually push for starts there when Herrera goes through one of his frequent cold streaks.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • trea-turner.jpg

    Breakouts 2.0

    Heath Cummings shares the upside of eight more breakouts. These could be next year's early-round...

  • zack-wheeler-1400.jpg

    Busts 2.0

    Heath Cummings already told you who he thinks is being drafted too high. Now he has seven more...

  • MLB: Spring Training-Oakland Athletics at Seattle Mariners

    Sleepers 2.0

    These 10 sleepers are way too low in the consensus rankings according to Heath Cummings. Snag...