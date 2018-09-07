Quinn is banged up after hitting a ball off his foot Wednesday but remains available off the bench for Friday's game against the Mets, Meghan Montemurro of The Athletic reports.

The injury doesn't sound like a serious one, so expect to see Quinn back in the lineup soon. The fact that specific reasons are being given for why the outfielder isn't starting shows just how far Quinn has come since his late-July callup. He's proven his value by hitting .338/.369/.525 with seven steals in 33 games and now finds himself in the lineup more often than not, starting 10 of 15 games prior to Friday.