Quinn (finger) will start a minor-league stint with High-A Clearwater on Thursday, Matt Gelb of The Athletic Philadelphia reports.

Quinn underwent surgery to repair a torn ligament in his right middle finger May 21, and he's been on the shelf since. If his rehab assignment goes well, the Phillies are hopeful that Quinn could be utilized down the stretch of the regular season off the bench as a baserunner and defender, per Gelb.

