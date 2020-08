Quinn went 3-for-4 with a solo home run and an additional run scored in Sunday's 12-10 loss to Atlanta.

In the third inning, Quinn got aboard with a single before racing home on Andrew McCutchen's double to spark a six-run rally. Quinn then smacked his second homer of the year in the eighth, cutting Atlanta's lead to 11-9 at the time. The speedy outfielder has added five RBI, 11 runs scored and six stolen bases across 71 plate appearances this year.