Quinn should have less competition for at-bats off the Phillies' bench after fellow outfielders Nick Williams and Kyle Garlick were optioned Thursday, Matt Breen of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Quinn's ability to play center field meant he was always likely to win at least a bench role, and Thursday's moves seem to have confirmed that. He previously looked to have a chance to start in center field to open the season with Andrew McCutchen (knee) not expected to be ready for the originally-scheduled Opening Day, but the delayed start seemingly gives McCutchen time to be ready, pushing Quinn to the bench.