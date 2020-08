Quinn went 3-for-4 with a double and a solo home run in Monday's 13-8 win over the Braves.

While Quinn only crossed the plate once, he led the team with seven total bases. The speedy outfielder got the Opening Day start in center field against a righty (Sandy Alcantara) but has since been serving on the short side of a platoon alongside Adam Haseley. Haseley is batting .389, and it's a stretch to think this one game might flip the playing-time split in Quinn's favor.