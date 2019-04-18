Quinn (oblique) was activated from the injured list Thursday, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports.

Quinn will join the Phillies ahead of Thursday's series opener against the Rockies, taking the roster spot of Odubel Herrera (hamstring), who was sent to the injured list in a corresponding move. With Herrera on the shelf, Quinn could immediately step into playing time in center field. The speedy outfielder appeared in 50 games for Philadelphia last season, slashing .267/.324/.420 with two homers and 10 stolen bases during that stretch.

