Phillies' Roman Quinn: Call-up could be close
Quinn could be an option to join the Phillies in place of Aaron Altherr, who was sent down to Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Sunday, The Phillies' official site reports.
Quinn has appeared in just 26 games this season after missing time due to surgery to repair a torn ligament in his right middle finger. He's currently back and playing at Double-A Reading, which isn't listed as a rehab assignment even though he's established himself at the Triple-A level. The Phillies' bench currently contains no natural outfielder, so it would make sense for the team to turn to Quinn, who can also provide a late-game spark on the basepaths.
