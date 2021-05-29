Quinn had to be carried off the field with an apparent left leg injury Saturday against the Rays, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Quinn fell while rounding third base, and while he was able to score a game-tying run, the issue seems like a potentially worrisome one. The Phillies have yet to announce his specific diagnosis or give a return timeline, but given the outfielder's inability to walk off under his own power and his extensive injury history, there's a chance he misses an extended period.