Quinn (groin) will take on-field batting practice Friday, Meghan Montemurro of The Athletic reports.

This is a step in the right direction for Quinn, who has been sidelined since April 25 with a Grade 2 right groin strain, though he remains without a timetable for his return. Once healthy, Quinn is expected to abandon switch hitting and become a purely right-handed hitter.

