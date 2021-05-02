The Phillies reinstated Quinn from the COVID-19 injured list Sunday, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.

Quinn was on the IL for just one day, which suggests that he was sidelined due to the side effects of a vaccine shot or due to contact tracing rather than because of a positive COVID-19 test. He'll assume the 26-man active roster spot of outfielder Mickey Moniak, who was optioned to the Phillies' alternate training site in a corresponding move.

