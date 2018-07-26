Phillies' Roman Quinn: Could be recalled Friday
Quinn could join the Phillies on Friday when they need to make a roster move to add a bench player, Matt Breen of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
If he is summoned from Triple-A, Quinn would likely operate as the fourth outfielder and as a speedster off the bench. He is often injured, which is why he has played in just 428 minor-league games across seven seasons. This year he is hitting .287/.337/.436 with two home runs and 12 steals (on 13 attempts) in 94 at-bats at Triple-A. His elite speed would make him a worthwhile add in deeper leagues for those chasing steals, but he would not be a lock to stay up through the rest of the season.
