Quinn could make the Opening Day roster as a fifth outfielder, Matt Breen of the Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

According to Breen, the Phillies intend to carry a four-man bench to start the season. This would comprise of a backup catcher, a fourth outfielder, a utility infielder and one extra spot. With Rhys Hoskins, Odubel Herrera, Nick Williams and Aaron Altherr already taking up the first four outfield spots, Quinn would be attempting to land a roster spot as the extra player. There are a couple reasons why he'd be a great fit, with speed being the top calling card. The Phillies stole just 59 bases last season (fifth-worst in the league), and Quinn notched at least 30 steals in four out of the five seasons from 2012 through 2016 (the lone outlier was a 29-steal campaign). His fantasy value is still pretty low as a fifth outfielder, but he could prove to be a cheap source of steals if injuries plague the Phillies' outfield.