Phillies' Roman Quinn: Could fill fifth outfielder role
Quinn could make the Opening Day roster as a fifth outfielder, Matt Breen of the Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
According to Breen, the Phillies intend to carry a four-man bench to start the season. This would comprise of a backup catcher, a fourth outfielder, a utility infielder and one extra spot. With Rhys Hoskins, Odubel Herrera, Nick Williams and Aaron Altherr already taking up the first four outfield spots, Quinn would be attempting to land a roster spot as the extra player. There are a couple reasons why he'd be a great fit, with speed being the top calling card. The Phillies stole just 59 bases last season (fifth-worst in the league), and Quinn notched at least 30 steals in four out of the five seasons from 2012 through 2016 (the lone outlier was a 29-steal campaign). His fantasy value is still pretty low as a fifth outfielder, but he could prove to be a cheap source of steals if injuries plague the Phillies' outfield.
More News
-
Phillies' Roman Quinn: Remains sidelined•
-
Phillies' Roman Quinn: Still sidelined due to elbow injury•
-
Phillies' Roman Quinn: Not yet ready for game action•
-
Phillies' Roman Quinn: Out 4-to-6 weeks with UCL sprain•
-
Phillies' Roman Quinn: Heads to MiLB DL•
-
Phillies' Roman Quinn: Diagnosed with injured UCL•
-
Ranking Cardinals' Fantasy assets
After a long run of success, the Cardinals are stuck in a two-year playoff drought. But Scott...
-
Ranking Pirates' Fantasy assets
After a brief run of success, the Pirates traded two of their highest-profile players this...
-
Podcast: Oldies but goodies?
How old is too old in Fantasy Baseball? We attempt to find out on today’s episode of the Fantasy...
-
Ranking Reds' Fantasy assets
The Reds' rebuild hasn't gone as smoothly as planned, but they've developed Fantasy assets...
-
Ranking Marlins' Fantasy assets
The Marlins are in rebuild mode -- again. Chris Towers breaks down what that means for their...
-
Ranking Phillies' Fantasy assets
Are the Phillies on the verge of turning the corner? Scott White looks at a rebuilding club...