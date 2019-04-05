Phillies' Roman Quinn: Could return Monday
Quinn (oblique) could be back as soon as Monday, Meghan Montemurro of The Athletic reports.
Quinn has been battling an oblique strain since late February, but he's played in one rehab game and is expected to play in two more over the weekend. It's unclear if he'll have a shot initially to challenge Odubel Herrera for playing time in center field, but he should at least fill a bench role and could be a late-inning pinch runner due to his speed.
