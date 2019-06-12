Phillies' Roman Quinn: Could return over weekend
Manager Gabe Kapler said Quinn (groin) could return in Atlanta this weekend, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports.
Quinn has been sidelined since the end of April with a Grade 2 groin strain but appears to be on the cusp of a return. The outfielder made back-to-back rehab appearances for High-A Clearwater on Monday and Tuesday, going a combined 4-for-8 with a double and a stolen base. Assuming Quinn checks out OK in the coming days, it sounds like he could back with the big club as soon as Friday. Once healthy, Quinn should have a path to at least semi-regular at-bats with Odubel Herrera currently on the restricted list.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
What's wrong with 2018 breakouts?
Drafting pitchers is always dicey, particularly coming off breakout years. So how worried should...
-
Waivers: Kingery keeps mashing
Fantasy players haven't yet overwhelmingly warmed up to Scott Kingery after a disappointing...
-
Who's stock is up, who's down?
We update who is rising and who is falling, plus highlight the lessons learned from Lucas Giolito's...
-
Closer trade deadline preview
Trying to figure out who will emerge or remain as closers through trade season? Paul Mammino...
-
Tuesday waivers plus winners & losers
Heath Cummings tells you who you should look to add on Tuesday and reviews winners and losers...
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, trade sims
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal