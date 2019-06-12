Manager Gabe Kapler said Quinn (groin) could return in Atlanta this weekend, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports.

Quinn has been sidelined since the end of April with a Grade 2 groin strain but appears to be on the cusp of a return. The outfielder made back-to-back rehab appearances for High-A Clearwater on Monday and Tuesday, going a combined 4-for-8 with a double and a stolen base. Assuming Quinn checks out OK in the coming days, it sounds like he could back with the big club as soon as Friday. Once healthy, Quinn should have a path to at least semi-regular at-bats with Odubel Herrera currently on the restricted list.