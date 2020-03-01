Phillies' Roman Quinn: Could see starts early
Quinn could move into a starting role early in the season with Andrew McCutchen still recovering from a torn ACL, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports.
McCutchen will open the year on the injured list and has an uncertain return date. That could mean Jay Bruce takes over for him in left field, or it could mean Adam Haseley slides from center to left, with Quinn starting in center. Both Bruce and Haseley hit left-handed, so Quinn is likely to at least see playing time against lefties. Injuries have held him back thus far in his career, and his .243/.321/.382 slash line through 109 big-league games is nothing special, but his 23 steals are more than enough to interest fantasy owners should he find himself with unexpected playing time.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball breakouts to target
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
Fantasy Baseball sleepers: Draft Segura
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
Relief Pitcher Tiers 2.0
Changing attitudes toward the closer role has made for fewer bankable options at relief pitcher.
-
Starting Pitcher Tiers 2.0
A giant gap has formed in the middle of the starting pitcher tiers.
-
Outfield Tiers 2.0
The first five picks in most every draft will be outfielders, and the position is deep throughout.
-
Shortstop Tiers 2.0
The most star-studded position in Fantasy Baseball may well be shortstop.