Quinn could move into a starting role early in the season with Andrew McCutchen still recovering from a torn ACL, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports.

McCutchen will open the year on the injured list and has an uncertain return date. That could mean Jay Bruce takes over for him in left field, or it could mean Adam Haseley slides from center to left, with Quinn starting in center. Both Bruce and Haseley hit left-handed, so Quinn is likely to at least see playing time against lefties. Injuries have held him back thus far in his career, and his .243/.321/.382 slash line through 109 big-league games is nothing special, but his 23 steals are more than enough to interest fantasy owners should he find himself with unexpected playing time.