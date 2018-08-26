Phillies' Roman Quinn: Dealing with hamstring injury
Quinn suffered a left hamstring injury during Saturday's loss to the Blue Jays, Matt Gelb of The Athletic Philadelphia reports.
Quinn apparently tweaked his hamstring diving for a ball in the outfield Saturday, but believes it will only be an issue for a day or two. The 25-year-old has earned himself increased playing time since being recalled in late July with a .357/.379/.518 slash line and five stolen bases, and is currently riding a five-game hit streak, with multiple hits in four straight.
