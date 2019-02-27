Manager Gabe Kapler said Wednesday that Quinn is dealing with a mild right oblique strain, Meghan Montemurro of The Athletic reports.

Quinn tweaked his oblique while taking batting practice in the cage Tuesday and will be sent in for an MRI as the Phillies look to confirm that it's only a minor setback for the outfielder. Even if Quinn is formally diagnosed with a Grade 1 strain after the results of the MRI are read, he could still be at risk of missing a week or more of Grapefruit League action. It's hardly an ideal development for the Phillies, who are now without two center fielders with Odubel Herrera also sidelined with a left hamstring strain.