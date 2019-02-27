Phillies' Roman Quinn: Dealing with oblique strain
Manager Gabe Kapler said Wednesday that Quinn is dealing with a mild right oblique strain, Meghan Montemurro of The Athletic reports.
Quinn tweaked his oblique while taking batting practice in the cage Tuesday and will be sent in for an MRI as the Phillies look to confirm that it's only a minor setback for the outfielder. Even if Quinn is formally diagnosed with a Grade 1 strain after the results of the MRI are read, he could still be at risk of missing a week or more of Grapefruit League action. It's hardly an ideal development for the Phillies, who are now without two center fielders with Odubel Herrera also sidelined with a left hamstring strain.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball rankings, 2019 busts
SportsLine simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and warns of some potential busts
-
Strategies for relief pitcher
The way managers are employing relief pitchers is changing, which has severely impact the depth...
-
Strategies for outfield
Outfield isn't the deepest it's ever been, but it's never lacking in breaking and sleeper candidates,...
-
Strategies for shortstop
Think shortstop is the sad position it used to be? Not by a long shot, says our Scott Whit...
-
Strategies for third base
Third base looks to be one of the deepest positions in 2019, according to Scott White, with...
-
Strategies for starting pitcher
The modern form of starting pitcher can almost be divided into two tiers, but Scott White says...