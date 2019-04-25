Phillies' Roman Quinn: Diagnosed with Grade 2 strain
Quinn, who was placed on the injured list Thursday, was diagnosed with a Grade 2 right groin strain, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports.
Quinn suffered the injury during Wednesday's win over the Mets, and manager Gabe Kapler confirmed Thursday that the issue will keep the outfielder sidelined for "several weeks," according to Matt Breen of The Philadelphia Inquirer. Dylan Cozens was recalled from Triple-A Lehigh Valley in a corresponding move, while Aaron Altherr is a candidate to see time in center field until Odubel Herrera (hamstring) returns.
