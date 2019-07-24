Phillies' Roman Quinn: Draws second straight start
Quinn will start in center field and bat ninth Wednesday against the Tigers, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.
With Bryce Harper receiving the day off following Tuesday's 3-2 win in 15 innings, there will be room in the outfield for Quinn to pick up his second straight start. Quinn came through with his first home run of the season Tuesday, but the 26-year-old still looks likely to work in a reserve role on most occasions with Harper, Scott Kingery and Adam Haseley typically making up Philadelphia's starting outfield.
