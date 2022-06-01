The Phillies designated Quinn for assignment Wednesday.
Philadelphia elected to prioritize middle-infield depth over outfield depth for its final available bench spot spot, so Quinn will cede his spot on the active roster to Nick Maton, who was called up from Triple-A Lehigh Valley in the wake of everyday second baseman Jean Segura (finger) landing on the injured list. Since Quinn doesn't have minor-league options remaining, the Phillies will have to expose him to waivers, but he'll stick in the organization and report to Lehigh Valley if he goes unclaimed. The speedy 29-year-old went 4-for-5 on stolen-base attempts after he was called up from the minors in late April, but he hit just .162 during his stint with the Phillies.