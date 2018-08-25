Phillies' Roman Quinn: Earning increased playing time
Quinn is in the lineup Saturday against the Blue Jays for the fourth time in five games.
Quinn has certainly earned the increased role, hitting an impressive .346/.370/.500 with a homer and five steals in 54 plate appearances. He's ridden a .386 BABIP to that high batting average, but his speed suggests that he could be a player who's able to sustain an above-average BABIP. If he keeps hitting well, he'll remain in the lineup on a regular basis, allowing him to provide fantasy owners with a speed boost down the stretch to go along with a solid batting average.
