Quinn is in the lineup Saturday against the Blue Jays for the fourth time in five games.

Quinn has certainly earned the increased role, hitting an impressive .346/.370/.500 with a homer and five steals in 54 plate appearances. He's ridden a .386 BABIP to that high batting average, but his speed suggests that he could be a player who's able to sustain an above-average BABIP. If he keeps hitting well, he'll remain in the lineup on a regular basis, allowing him to provide fantasy owners with a speed boost down the stretch to go along with a solid batting average.