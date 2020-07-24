Quinn will bat ninth and play center field in Friday's season opener against the Marlins.
The Phillies haven't clarified whether it will be Quinn or Adam Haseley earning the majority of the starts in center this season, though Friday's lineup seems to hint in Quinn's direction, especially as the left-handed Haseley will be on the bench even with the right-handed Sergio Alcantara on the mound for the Marlins. It will take more than just one game to get a true sense of the expected split between the pair, but Quinn is certainly an interesting fantasy option should he earn a significant role. His career .243/.321/.382 slash line in 109 big-league games is unimpressive, but his 23 steals give him a fair amount of upside.