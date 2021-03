Quinn will be a part of the Phillies' Opening Day roster, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.

Quinn missed Saturday's game against the Tigers with food poisoning but has since returned for a pair of contests. He and Adam Haseley will split time in center field this season, with the playing-time breakdown between the pair not yet clear. Scott Kingery, Mickey Moniak and Odubel Herrera will all begin the year in the minors.