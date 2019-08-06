Quinn went 2-for-4 with a stolen base and an RBI in Monday's 7-3 win over the Diamondbacks.

Quinn started in center field for third time in four games and looks poised to see at least semi-regular work at the position with Scott Kingery having since taken over everyday duties at third base for the demoted Maikel Franco. The 26-year-old lacks power and a refined hit tool, but he'll bring ample value as a baserunner thanks to an average sprint speed that ranks in the 98th percentile among all players in the majors this season, per Statcast. Though he's only logged 95 plate appearances on the season, Quinn is already a perfect 7-for-7 on stolen-base attempts.