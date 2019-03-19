Phillies' Roman Quinn: Expected to open on injured list
Quinn (oblique) is expected to open the season on the injured list, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.
A decent small-sample run at the end of last season generated some buzz for Quinn heading into this year, but the injury bug bit him yet again, and it's now unclear when he'll make his season debut. Odubel Herrera will win the center field job by default, but Quinn could still make a push at some point this year when Herrera goes on one of his customary cold streaks.
