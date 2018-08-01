Quinn went 3-for-5 with a double and was caught stealing once in Tuesday's victory over the Red Sox.

Quinn has now started on back-to-back days, picking up four hits. He's 0-for-2 in stolen base attempts. If he keeps getting regular at-bats, he could provide fantasy owners with a reliable source of steals to go along with a decent batting average, though if he keeps getting caught he could potentially lose his green light. It still seems as if he's the fourth outfielder in Philadelphia, but if he gets more frequent playing time his fantasy value will certainly rise.