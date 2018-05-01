Quinn is starting in right field for the second day in a row at Triple-A Lehigh Valley, Matt Gelb of The Athletic Philadelphia reports.

Quinn has been primarily a center fielder for the past several seasons. The Phillies are struggling at right field at the major-level this season, though, with Aaron Altherr and Nick Williams both hitting below .200, so it's possible that they're preparing Quinn for an audition. He's hitting .310/.372/.437 with a homer and nine steals for Lehigh Valley so far this season. If he wins a big-league role, expect him to provide a fair amount of steals, though whether or not he can hit major-league pitching is not yet clear. He has a career .263 average in 69 big-league plate appearances, but it took a .395 BABIP to get him there.