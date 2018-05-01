Phillies' Roman Quinn: Getting time in right field
Quinn is starting in right field for the second day in a row at Triple-A Lehigh Valley, Matt Gelb of The Athletic Philadelphia reports.
Quinn has been primarily a center fielder for the past several seasons. The Phillies are struggling at right field at the major-level this season, though, with Aaron Altherr and Nick Williams both hitting below .200, so it's possible that they're preparing Quinn for an audition. He's hitting .310/.372/.437 with a homer and nine steals for Lehigh Valley so far this season. If he wins a big-league role, expect him to provide a fair amount of steals, though whether or not he can hit major-league pitching is not yet clear. He has a career .263 average in 69 big-league plate appearances, but it took a .395 BABIP to get him there.
More News
-
Phillies' Roman Quinn: Optioned to Triple-A•
-
Phillies' Roman Quinn: Will see reps at shortstop in spring•
-
Phillies' Roman Quinn: Could fill fifth outfielder role•
-
Phillies' Roman Quinn: Remains sidelined•
-
Phillies' Roman Quinn: Still sidelined due to elbow injury•
-
Phillies' Roman Quinn: Not yet ready for game action•
-
Waivers: Dodger opportunies
Corey Seager's season-ending injury also provides opportunity with the Dodgers, most of all...
-
Podcast: Seager, Monday stars
Need a Corey Seager replacement? Confused by A.J. Pollock’s home runs? Concerned about Jake...
-
Nick Kingham, Caleb Smith might be legit
Nick Kingham and Caleb Smith weren't exactly prized commodities coming into the season, but...
-
Seager injury tests SS depth
Corey Seager needs Tommy John surgery, which is of course a big blow to his Fantasy owners....
-
Who is Ozzie Albies?
Can we believe in this version of Ozzie Albies, the young Braves second baseman who is tearing...
-
Mailbag: Slow-starter worries?
What should you do with slow starters like Francisco Lindor? Should you buy into fast starters...