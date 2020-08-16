The Phillies placed Quinn on the COVID-19 injured list prior to Sunday's 6-2 win over the Mets after he exhibited minor symptoms of the coronavirus, Meghan Montemurro of The Athletic reports.

Quinn isn't known to have actually tested positive for COVID-19, but after he informed the team of his symptoms earlier Sunday, the Phillies elected to place him on the IL out of an abundance of caution. He'll be eligible to return from the IL whenever he tests negative for COVID-19 and clears all related protocols, but while Quinn is out, Scott Kingery should serve as the team's primary center fielder against both right- and left-handed pitching.