Quinn went 1-for-5 in Monday's loss to the Red Sox and was caught stealing once.

Quinn got the start in right field, batting eighth, and claimed his first big-league hit since 2016. As the only true outfielder on the Phillies' bench, the speedster looks to be in line for the occasional start, which will likely come in place of Nick Williams against lefties. The 25-year-old has been a solid contact hitter with excellent speed in the minors, though his lack of playing time will likely limit his fantasy viability to deeper leagues unless another Philadelphia outfielder gets injured.