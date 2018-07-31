Phillies' Roman Quinn: Grabs first hit of season
Quinn went 1-for-5 in Monday's loss to the Red Sox and was caught stealing once.
Quinn got the start in right field, batting eighth, and claimed his first big-league hit since 2016. As the only true outfielder on the Phillies' bench, the speedster looks to be in line for the occasional start, which will likely come in place of Nick Williams against lefties. The 25-year-old has been a solid contact hitter with excellent speed in the minors, though his lack of playing time will likely limit his fantasy viability to deeper leagues unless another Philadelphia outfielder gets injured.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Can you trust these 20 'aces?'
Old standbys like Luis Severino and Corey Kluber haven't quite looked like themselves of late,...
-
Waivers: Who closes in Texas now?
There's an opening for saves in Texas. Meanwhile, Stephen Piscotty and Shane Bieber continue...
-
Breaking down the deadline deals
The trading has been fast and furious so far, and Fantasy owners are struggling to keep up....
-
Waivers: Wheeler continues to roll
One NL East pitcher shined in what may have been his last start with his team. Another is about...
-
Top 10 sleepers hitters for Week 19
In a week with few good matchups for hitters, Scott White sees a lot to like in the Athletics...
-
Week 19 two-start pitcher rankings
Are we ready to trust in Robbie Ray and Jon Gray yet? What about Tanner Roark after a brilliant...